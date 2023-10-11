(MENAFN- KNN India) NSDC, UpGrad Partners To Offer Skill Development Courses

New Delhi, Oct 11 (KNN) The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and upGrad have partnered to revolutionize skill development in India.

Together, both are aiming to empower individuals with top-notch higher education and skill-building programs.







This partnership aims to unlock opportunities with online courses in emerging technologies, management, law, digital marketing, and more.

It will lead to joint certifications via the Skill India Digital platform.

Learners can expect a holistic learning experience, including industry projects, boot camps, masterclasses, live sessions, and personalized mentorship.

Access to upGrad's career development services for enhanced placement opportunities will also be provided.

(KNN Bureau)