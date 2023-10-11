(MENAFN- KNN India) BHU Develops Cutting-Edge Quantum-Technology Backed Green Hydrogen Production Tech

New Delhi, Oct 11 (KNN) A new high amount quantum backed green hydrogen production technology developed by the Green Keplerate Team from Banaras Hindu University, was inaugurated at the University in Varanasi.

The technology developed by the team comprising of Dr. Somenath Garai and Prof. S. Srikrishna showcased the uses of Green Hydrogen as eco-friendly energy alternatives.







They introduced next-generation quantum-powered photo-catalyst with a charge transfer system coupled with high proton availability and mobility, and delivered quantum catalytic applications for energy generation.

Dr. Anita Gupta, Head of the Climate Change & Clean Energy Division, DST & Dr. Ranjith Krishna Pai, Scientist & Director of Climate Change & Clean Energy Division, DST and Prof. R. R. Sonde, Chairman of the expert committee, IIT Delhi inaugurated the technology in the presence of eminent domain experts drawn from all over the country.

The patent for this technology, supported under the project titled“Boosting the H2 Economy by Harnessing the Merits of Quantum Encapsulation Chemistry: Augmented Kinetics for Water Splitting Reaction Under Confinement” under Hydrogen and Fuel Cell program, Clean Energy Research Initiative, is pending.

The state-of-the-art photochemical-reactor design features built-in illumination assembly and external concave reflective panels to maximize the capture of solar energy.

The team has engineered a continuous electron coupled proton supply system, propelled with an electron injector mechanism utilizing industrial metal-waste, and after rigorous optimizations, the peak rate of Green Hydrogen production at lab scale was achieved to be about 1 litre/min per 10 g of Quantum Photocatalysts.

(KNN Bureau)