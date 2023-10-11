(MENAFN- KNN India) India-Italy Join Forces To Co-Produce Military Hardware

New Delhi, Oct 11 (KNN) India and Italy have signed an agreement to expand their defence ties including for co-development and co-production of military platforms.

The pact was signed following wide-ranging talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome.







India's Defence Minister is in Italy on the first leg of his two-nation tour. From Italy, the minister will be travelling to France.

In a statement on Tuesday, the defence ministry said the focus of the talks between Singh and Crosetto on Monday was on defence-industrial cooperation and that the pact will help promote co-development, co-production and setting up of joint ventures.

“The agreement will promote bilateral cooperation in varied defence domains, such as security and defence policy, research and development, education in the military field, maritime domain awareness, sharing of defence information and industrial cooperation, including co-development, co-production and setting up of joint ventures,” it said.

The signing of the pact is seen as a major initiative to expand the defence cooperation that came nearly two years after the defence ministry lifted the ban on Agusta Westland and its parent company Leonardo SpA.

(KNN Bureau)