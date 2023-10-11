(MENAFN- KNN India) Govt Panel Suggests Linking Of Improved Connectivity With Car Ratings

New Delhi, Oct 11 (KNN) An Indian government panel has recommended that automakers who step up connectivity features in cars to communicate with other vehicles and external systems should win better ratings on crash tests, a draft report showed, in a bid to boost road safety, reported Reuters.

In a country with high accident rates, the advice could force automakers to equip the connected cars, as they are known, with technology using the airwaves to send warnings between drivers, and communicate with road systems like traffic lights.







“Most traffic issues occur because of non-line-of-sight scenarios,” the government panel said in its 58-page draft, which is being reported for the first time by Reuters.

“Most sensors do not work well in these scenarios and V2X fills the gap,” it added, referring to the connected car technology commonly known as vehicle-to-everything (V2X).

The panel wants V2X to be considered for inclusion in India's Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) for car safety ratings, in line with developments abroad, but did not set any deadline for adoption of its recommendations.

In Europe, the Euro NCAP rules recognise vehicle connectivity as a key milestone in crash avoidance and car ratings, the report added, while China and the United States are among the nations evaluating similar rules to improve safety.

Carmakers in India have begun work on advanced connectivity features in vehicles but have not firmed up a timeline, said an industry source aware of companies' discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Indian report will now be reviewed by the communication ministry, whose representative chairs the panel, and the road ministry, to decide on implementation, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(KNN Bureau)