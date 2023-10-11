(MENAFN- KNN India) E-Commerce Firms To Witness 22% Growth This Festive Season

New Delhi, Oct 11 (KNN) This festive season, e-commerce firms are likely to witness a growth of 22 per cent in sales compared to last year, according to a report in the Financial Express.

E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Meesho, and Snapdeal have kicked off their festive season on a strong note. These platforms initiated their festival season sales over the weekend.







“In just the first three days, we have seen customers spending more than 100 million hours shopping on Meesho, with categories such as footwear, fashion accessories as well as home & kitchen garnering more than 15 orders per second,” said a Meesho spokesperson.

According to Meesho, more than 80 per cent of orders originate from tier 2+ cities in India, such as Dhanbad, Chittorgarh, Erode, Jabalpur, Kurnool, Tezpur, and Vapi. The company reported that small businesses on the platform are witnessing significant growth during the festive sale event, with more than 30,000 sellers experiencing over twice growth in orders. Top-selling products include sarees, watches, Bluetooth headphones, and toys.

Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce said,“Each year, festive season sales break new records in terms of order volumes. Even smaller sellers have embraced technology and increased their inventory to meet the growing consumer demand. As a technology provider to thousands of these companies, we are committed to offering them a robust tech platform that enables them to efficiently manage the surge in orders and improve order processing, to enhance customer experience.”

As per reports, lifestyle sellers on the marketplace experienced a ten times growth in orders compared to the pre-festive period, followed by furniture and electronics with eight times and seven times growth, respectively. Flipkart has over 1.4 million sellers participating in The Big Billion Days.

Amazon India reported its biggest-ever 48 hours of shopping with a record 95 million customer visits.

It noted that Prime members' shopping spiked 18 times in the first 24 hours of Prime early access compared to average daily purchases, making it the highest ever.

“Our customer transactions and orders were the highest ever for Amazon, along with highest seller participation, and most product launches from top brands,” said Manish Tiwary, vice president & country manager.

