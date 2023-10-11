Biomednewsbreaks - Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) Appoints Intel Capital Cofounder To Board

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renovaro
BioSciences (NASDAQ: RENB) , a biotechnology corporation focusing on cell, gene and immunotherapy, has announced a new member of its board of directors. Avram Miller, cofounder of Intel Capital, will join the board and will also serve in an advisory role, bringing his invaluable experience to contribute to the company's strategy and business development efforts. Miller's impressive decades-long career includes strategic and responsible roles in both the technology and medical industries. After spending 13 years in the medical science space, he moved to high tech where, in addition to cofounding Intel Capital, he served as the company's corporate vice president of business development. In the last decade, he has found a way to combine technology with health care, including serving in an advisory role to prominent institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic and Sheba Medical Center and coaching as well as investing in many early-stage med-tech startups.
“Avram's unique background in medical science and technology and, in particular, his experience dealing with the opportunities fueled by rapid technological changes will help guide our business,” said Renovaro Biosciences board chair Rene Sindlev in the press release.“We believe his vast business experience working with companies at all stages of development will be instrumental as we move into the commercial phase of our business.”
About
Renovaro
BioSciences Inc.
Renovaro
Renovaro BioSciences has developed advanced cell, gene and immunotherapy platforms designed to renew the body's natural tumor-fighting capabilities against cancer and infectious diseases.
