Investornewsbreaks Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Announces Launch Of DNA Clinical Trial

is a medical technology company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients suffering from mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and snoring in adults. The company today announced that its flagship daytime-nighttime appliance (“DNA”) will be tested in a clinical trial at Stanford Medicine. According to the update, the protocol has been finalized and participant enrollment will begin in early 2024.“In a retrospective review of 220 patients*, we have seen that Vivos' oral appliance therapy decreases the apnea-hypopnea index ('AHI') while increasing airway volume. The median reduction in AHI was 49% in this cohort and a quarter of patients resolved their OSA completely. These end results were measured after a 12-18 month course of therapy without the appliance in the mouth – meaning the effects persisted while not using treatment – something not seen with CPAP,” said Cecilia Wu MD, co-chair of the clinical advisory board at Vivos Therapeutics.“While Vivos believes in these results, it is important to apply the highest standards in medical research in the form of a prospective randomized controlled trial. This will truly test Vivos' treatment to the same standard as all other modalities.”

About Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild-to-moderate OSA. It has proven effective in approximately 40,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,800 trained dentists. The Vivos Method includes the Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (“CARE”) appliance therapy and associated protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (“VIP”) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method. For more information, visit

