Badghis Drivers Want Halt To Low Quality Fuel Import

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): Some drives in northwestern Badghis province have complained against the low quality of fuel and asked the government to stop its import.

Abdul Matin, one of the drivers of Qala-i-Naw-Balamurghab road, told Pajhwok Afghan News the quality of fuel was low in the province.

He said the price of one liter of diesel was 68 afs but still its quality was very low and this harmed their vehicles.

He lamented that most of his income go back on the repair work on the vehicle.

“We buy one litre of feul on 67 afs but it is below the standard which damaged our vehicles,” he added.

Habibullah, another driver of Qala-i-Naw-Qadis Raod, said most of petrol and diesel sellers sold low quality of petrol and diesel in the province.

He hoped that relevant authorities would take steps in this regard and stop the import of low quality of fuel.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, deputy head of the provincial Commerce and Industry Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News they often visited petrol and diesel sellers in Badghis.

He said:“We often told fuel importers to avoid the import of fuel, in the future we will also monitor the situation, but we don't have standard labs to check the quality of fuel.”

It is worth mentioning that in the past also drivers complained against the low quality of fuel.

nh

Hits: 10