Discover The Vibrant 'City Of Medicine' On The Banks Of The Yellow River In China

Have you ever witnessed the majestic flow of the Yellow River, whose waters rush down from the sky and never return to the sea? Now, cast your eyes upon the banks of this great river, where a thriving“City of Medicine” is emerging with boundless energy and vitality!







What began as a blueprint five years ago has transformed into a hotbed of investment today. Welcome to the Jinan International Medical Center, aiming to become the“Medical Silicon Valley” between Beijing and Shanghai.







Seizing the opportunity of the robust development of the healthcare industry, the center focuses on four major sectors: high-end medical services, next-generation biotechnology, healthcare big data, and medical devices.







It strategically establishes six industrial parks encompassing precision medicine, medical and health services, international cooperation, and more. Five major clusters are being diligently developed, dedicated to cancer prevention and treatment, traditional Chinese medicine, neuroscience and artificial intelligence, clinical research hospitals, and visual technologies.







This remarkable journey has successfully achieved its first milestone. With a core emphasis on medical care, education, research, and integration, the innovative development of the healthcare sector is accelerating at an astonishing pace...







Executive Producers: Li Juan, Xiao Zhengping

Planners: Li Juan, Jia Shaohua, Liu Yuqing

Production: Li Yueyang, Pang Bo