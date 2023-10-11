Climbing Sales: GWM Reports Steady Growth In Overseas Sales For Q3

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Baoding, China – GWM achieved steady growth in the first three quarters of the year. In Q2, sales reached 299,258 units, representing a 36.05% increase compared to the previous quarter. Moving into the third quarter of the same year, sales further rose to 344,819 units, reflecting a sequential growth of 15.22%.







Notably, in September, the global sales figure reached 121,632 units, marking an impressive 29.89% year-on-year increase. Overseas sales also witnessed a significant surge, with 30,018 units sold, indicating a remarkable 59.36% year-on-year growth. Moreover, sales of new energy vehicles reached 21,900 units, demonstrating an outstanding 111.23% year-on-year increase.

GWM's Q3 NEV sales surged by 131.41%, and several NEVs were launched around the world: GWM ORA 03 in Mexico, GWM TANK 300 & 500 NEV in Thailand, and GWM TANK 300 NEV in Australia. In the future, GWM plans to introduce more NEV models to the market as part of its intensified investments and innovations in the NEV and hybrid technology sectors to meet global demands for environmental protection and energy conservation.

In recent months, GWM made a double debut in Vietnam and Indonesia, achieving comprehensive coverage in key ASEAN countries. In the Latin American market, GWM HAVAL H6 HEV ventured into Mexico and Brazil, further solidifying the brand's presence. Successful localized manufacturing and distribution operations have been established overseas, highlighted by GWM's strategic cooperation agreement with Uzbekistan's top automobile group. Additionally, the GWM TANK 500 made its entry into the Middle East, expanding the brand's global footprint.

GWM has achieved a significant boost in its market presence in the high-end automotive segment. The company has experienced remarkable growth in the sales of its high-end vehicle models. This surge is a testament to GWM's unwavering commitment to enhancing its market share in the high-end segment by consistently delivering high-quality automotive products that resonate with discerning customers.

Exceptional sales growth at GWM reflects the company's triumphant endeavors in market expansion, not only within the domestic market but also in overseas territories. The diversification of its product portfolio, comprising traditional fuel vehicles, new energy vehicles, high-end models, and pickups, has significantly contributed to increased sales and brand recognition.

GWM remains steadfast in its commitment to the“Global Ecosystem” strategy. The company is poised to intensify its investments in the field of new energy technology, expediting the localization of production and sales all of the world, and thereby accelerating its growth on a new stage.