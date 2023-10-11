HIA Receives BSI Recertification To ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management Systems

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport (HIA) received recertification to ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management Systems from BSI (British Standards Institution), which showcases HIA's testament to safeguarding its business, commercial stakeholders and passengers from global threats and disruptions.

The ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management Systems certification is a“highly regarded” global accolade, which Hamad International Airport obtained in 2020, demonstrating the airport's resilient and robust business continuity planning.

The airport was one of the first in the world to achieve the recognition from BSI.

The certification underscores Hamad International Airport's strategy to ensure smooth operations and business recovery at all times, and the airport's position to adapt its processes when faced with global disasters such as the Covid-19 pandemic and managing mega global events including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which saw football fans arrive and depart from Qatar.

Michael McMillan, senior vice president (Operations & Facilities Management) at Hamad International Airport, said:“This is an important accomplishment for Hamad International Airport, as it underpins our robust business model, and our commitment to being the best airport in the world for passengers and commercial partners. To ensure passengers have an unparalleled airport journey and smooth experience, we adhere to the utmost safety and security standards.”

Theuns Kotze, managing director, Assurance IMETA at BSI, said:“Hamad International Airport's commitment to business continuity helps ensure it can continue its operations throughout a disruption, minimising the impact on employees, customers and society. BSI congratulates Hamad International Airport on its certification to the international standard for Business Continuity Management (ISO 22301). This achievement demonstrates its ability to protect against, reduce the likelihood of, and ensure it can recover from any disruptive incidents."

As part of the annual assessment, Hamad International Airport underwent a rigorous auditing process, which included a re-assessment of its initial commitment when obtaining the certification and multiple departmental evaluation of the procedures to invoke business continuity plans and encourage a swift recovery.

MENAFN11102023000067011011ID1107226805