Qatar-Based Journalist Dies In India

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Senior journalist and longtime Qatar resident, I M A Rafeeq (63) died Wednesday in the southern Indian state of Kerala. He was battling cancer for some time.

A native of Vadakkekad, Thrissur, Rafeeq is survived by his wife Rahna, daughter Riya and sons Rayees and Faisal, the latter two Qatar residents. The burial will take place Thursday.

Rafeeq was reporting for two Kerala-based media outlets, Veekshanam and Kerala Sabdham. Active in several social activities and a familiar face in the community, he was a member of several forums and held various positions.

MENAFN11102023000067011011ID1107226803