Classics Gallery Takes Centre Stage At GIMS Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Classics Gallery has emerged as one of the main attractions at the ongoing Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar 2023, leaving car enthusiasts and collectors in sheer admiration.

The curated exhibit features a remarkable collection of vintage vehicles at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, each attesting to the artistry and innovation of its era.

According to Qatar Tourism, these automotive treasures offer a fascinating glimpse into the evolution of engineering and design, and among the standout attractions are the Best of Show winners from leading concours d'elegance events.

The 1920 Ballot 3/8 LC Grand Prix under the Alexander Schaufler collection is an 8-cylinder, 3-litre engine with a 4-speed gearbox, an example of the advanced engineering of its times. With just three cars of this type ever developed for top-level competition, this Ballot is a true rarity, showcasing the pinnacle of its era's automotive technology.

The 1925 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP 'Silver Ghost' Piccadilly Roadster is under Omar Alfardan collection. With its 6-cylinder, 7.4-litre engine and 3-speed gearbox, this model was the cornerstone of Rolls-Royce's reputation, earning it the title of 'The Best Car in the World'. The vehicle's original engine and coachwork, coupled with its unique features like Bausch & Lomb drum headlights, make it a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

The 1928 Rolls-Royce Sports Phantom 17EX Experimental by Jarvis Alexander Schaufler collection was built under the direct supervision of Sir Henry Royce. This Experimental Phantom was one of only three produced aimed at breaking the 100 miles-per-hour barrier. Its 6-cylinder, 7.8-litre engine with a 4-speed gearbox, along with its handcrafted body and advanced suspension, make it an engineering marvel.

The 1930 Bentley Speed Six Folkestone by William Medcalf Vintage Bentley is a 6-cylinder, 6.5 engine with a 4-speed gearbox, showcasing a close-coupled saloon body and luxurious interior. This particular model, delivered new to Viscount Mandeville, is the lone survivor of only two built in 1930, adding to its allure and historical significance.

The 1938 BMW 328 Roadster from Omar Alfardan collection, a compact 2-seater with a 6-cylinder, 2-litre engine and 4-speed gearbox, is an icon in the world of motorsport. Known for its lightweight, aerodynamic design and bonnet-hugging leather straps, this beauty is a proof to BMW's racing and rallying legacy.

The 1979 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI 7-passenger enclosed limousine under Yohan Poonawalla collection is a vehicle steeped in majestic history. This 6.75-litre, V8 engine with an automatic gearbox served as the 'showpiece car' of the Demonstration fleet. It had the honour of transporting Queen Elizabeth II and His Majesty King Charles III, adding a royal touch to its already illustrious pedigree.

It is learnt that the Classic Gallery is not just a showcase of automobiles but also a journey through time for GIMS Qatar visitors, offering a rare opportunity to witness the evolution of automotive artistry. GIMS Qatar concludes on October 14.

