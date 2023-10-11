3Rd Arab Tourism Security Forum Highlights Tourists' Duties, Rights

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In its sessions for the second and final day, the 3rd Arab Tourism Security Forum hosted a number of Ministers and officials concerned with the tourism sector in the Arab world to talk about the rights and duties of tourists and the efforts required to strengthen this sector.

The session was moderated by the Secretary General of the Arab Tourism Organisation Sherif Fathi Attia, and witnessed key speakers, including Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Yemen Muammar Mutahar Al Eryani, Minister of Tourism in the Lebanese caretaker government Eng. Walid Nassar, Director of the Arab and International Police Communication Department at the Ministry of Interior (MOI) Major Ali Mohamed Al Ali, and President of the International Federation of Journalists and Writers of Tourism Tijani Haddad.

The session focused on the components of tourism, its goals, and its role in Arab economies and highlighted the rights and duties of tourists in light of the challenges imposed by technological transformations and great competition in this field.

Major al-Ali talked about the concept of security in the State of Qatar and how this perception of security was reflected in managing and securing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 while organizing a successful tournament by all standards and presenting an inspiring experience in organisation, security and, management to the world and highlighting the wonderful image of the Arab region.

He added that Qatar has succeeded in organizing the best tournament according to the highest global standards and today it possesses national cadres with great accumulated experience that has enabled it to participate in a number of international events.

For his part, the Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of said that tourism has many components to provide a tourist experience, guarantee the rights of tourists, and oblige them to some duties in an atmosphere of responsible freedom. Those components include legislation, infrastructure, and comprehensive security.

He noted that the State of Qatar's experience during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 reinforced this vision, embodied those tourism components, and provided a significant model that represents an asset that can be used on the Arab level to provide a tourist experience for visitors to the Arab world.

In turn, the Minister of Tourism in the Lebanese caretaker government Eng. Walid Nassar said that enhancing the tourist experience and ensuring their rights and duties require a partnership between the various stakeholders in the tourism sector.

Tijani Haddad spoke about the most important standards that ensure the enrichment of the tourist experience in Arab countries, including advanced, sophisticated, and clean tourism infrastructure, tourist security, and the integration of services such as health, transportation, and others.

Speakers at the session also reviewed the significance of tourism media in conveying the true picture of tourism components in the Arab world, raising awareness of cultural aspects, regulations, laws, and legislation, and confronting malicious campaigns and stereotypes about Arab countries.

The 3rd Arab Tourism Security Forum - which concluded on Wednesday - was held under the title "Security and Comprehensiveness of Tourist Destinations," as part of the activities of "Doha Arab Tourism Capital 2023."

