Amir Arrives In Berlin

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived Wednesday evening in Berlin on an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany. His Highness the Amir is accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.

