Baker Tilly Sparks Innovation Momentum With Cutting-Edge Lab And Empowering Development Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) MADISON, Wis., October 11, 2023 /3BL/ - Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces its state-of-the-art Innovation Lab and dynamic Innovation Ignite program. These initiatives underscore Baker Tilly's commitment to nurturing an innovative culture that empowers talent across all levels, embracing the belief that every individual has the potential to be an innovator and a catalyst for groundbreaking ideas.

The Innovation Lab, located in the firm's Madison, Wisconsin office, serves as a dedicated space for collaboration, creativity and ideation. Designed to accommodate in-person participants and virtual attendees, the lab provides an inviting atmosphere with inspiring artwork, comfortable seating and floor-to-ceiling windows for maximum inspiration. Advanced technology streamlines idea sharing, transforming the lab into a thriving epicenter of innovative thinking and proactive problem-solving.

Ethan Bach , managing partner of strategy and innovation, highlighted, "While diving into innovation design sprints and experimental endeavors, these team members serve as inspiration for others to embrace the innovation mindset. They actively contribute fresh ideas that drive forward bold hypotheses and daring trials."

One of the significant initiatives hosted in the Innovation Lab is the Innovation Ignite program , launched in May, with an inaugural cohort of early-career professionals. Innovation Ignite aims to equip Baker Tilly's professionals with essential skills in creative problem solving, analysis and design thinking. Through engaging workshops and mentorship by both firm leaders and external innovation experts, participants are challenged to apply their newly honed skills to real-world challenges while building cross-functional relationships. These challenges encompass enhancing firm culture, harnessing the power of AI and elevating client experiences.

“At Baker Tilly, we believe everyone can be an innovator. By embedding innovation into our professionals' career experience and our culture, we give people the tools and frameworks to propel their own creativity and advance our firm's strategic objectives,” said Kristen Russell , managing director of innovation and solutions.“Equipping our team members with an innovative mindset and preparing them to share and amplify that mindset within their teams is what makes this program so exciting.”

The Innovation Ignite program echoes Baker Tilly's belief that innovation is an inclusive endeavor, accessible to all regardless of role or position within the firm. It reflects the firm's commitment to fostering a culture that thrives on creativity, collaboration and continuous improvement.

As Baker Tilly continues to propel innovation at all levels and harness the impact of the Innovation Lab and Innovation Ignite program, the firm remains committed to pushing the boundaries of possibility and embracing change as a catalyst for growth and success. For more information about Baker Tilly's Innovation Lab and Innovation Ignite program, visit: bakertilly/page/innovation-ignite-lights-a-fire-for-early-career-professionals .

About Baker Tilly US, LLP (bakertilly)

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world's leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 145 territories, with 41,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.7 billion. Visit bakertilly or join the conversation on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .