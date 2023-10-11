Delivering More Than Energy For Our Community

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Pepco

Pepco is proud to partner with more than 244 local non-profits in the District of Columbia and Maryland that open doors to career opportunities, healthy living, and access to renewable energy in our community.

Through partnerships with dedicated non-profits and other local organizations in our region, we're able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors and power a brighter future for us all. It's another way we're delivering more than energy. Learn how we're empowering our community here.

University of the District of Columbia

The University of the District of Columbia (UDC) is the only public university in the nation's capital and is dedicated to empowering education, research, and community service. By offering an affordable education, fostering an equitable and inclusive campus culture, and valuing students' growth, UDC opens doors to unique career opportunities and community connections.

As part of our Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Power Partnership, which prioritizes investing in tomorrow's talent today, we have committed $2 million to UDC over the next three years to fund scholarships, workforce development, and community initiatives.

Learn more about the University of the District of Columbia here .

Providence St. John Baptist Church

Providence St. John Baptist Church is a family church in Upper Marlboro, Maryland committed to serving its neighbors. Their community garden, founded in 2021, has not only benefitted local food banks, but also provided high school students and local volunteers an opportunity to learn about maintaining a garden, soil conservation, and the importance of organically grown produce.

Pepco provides support for the garden, including a one-time $5,000 employee volunteer grant, and employees volunteer monthly to help maintain it.

Learn more about Providence St. John Baptist Church here .

Jubilee Housing

Jubilee Housing builds diverse, compassionate communities by offering deeply affordable housing and expanding equitable access to renewable energy in the community.

Through a community solar program, Pepco, New Partners Community Solar, and Jubilee Housing are able to capture solar energy from Pepco's headquarters to support the District's Department of Energy and Environment's (DOEE) Solar for All program, which directly benefits Jubilee residents. This, in addition to easy access to family programs, support services, and thriving neighborhoods, gives low-income residents the opportunity to overcome barriers and build successful, fulfilling lives.

Learn more about Jubilee Housing here .