Expanding Healthcare Access And Affordability At Quest Diagnostics

Empowering consumers with direct health insights

In October 2022, we launched questhealth to better deliver actionable diagnostic insights directly to health-minded consumers without first requiring a doctor's visit. More than 70 diagnostic tests are available- from general health profiles to tests for specific conditions, including heart health and sexually transmitted infections. Consumers can shop, schedule appointments for tests at our PSCs, and access results securely from their phone or computer. Beyond ease of use, questhealth reaches:



Patients interested in reducing perceived barriers when accessing lab testing (lack of time, inconvenience, cost due to lack of health plan coverage, gaps in knowledge of tests and test selection, privacy concerns)

Patients with chronic conditions who need regular testing

Patients with higher risk who are focused on prevention

Proactive patients who are in good health and want more data on how to stay healthy Patients who want to understand an acute issue they are experiencing

Patients are given the option to speak with an independent physician regardless of results. We plan to continue to expand the types of tests offered through this site.

Access and affordability

Quest continued to grow access to and affordability of our industry-leading diagnostic services in 2022 by expanding our reach across the US and building on our financial assistance programs. Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE), our philanthropic initiative with the Quest Diagnostics Foundation, has also made strides in expanding the availability of services in under-resourced communities.

Scaling access to our services

To reach more consumers, Quest introduced new relationships with retailers and hospital systems in 2022.

We acquired the outreach lab services business of Summa Health in Ohio and Northern Light Health in Maine. This strengthened our ability to give access to our innovative test offerings to more providers and patients. We also continued to provide professional lab management services to health systems and hospitals, helping them to reduce their costs and make their services more affordable.

Expanding accessibility through financial assistance

We aim to find solutions to serve patients who cannot easily afford diagnostic services. If a patient has a past-due bill, we offer clear communication regarding assistance options available to them. In addition, our Patient Financial Assistance (PFA) program provides a capped price on testing to patients whose income is near or below federally identified poverty levels. Effective January 1, 2023, we revised the PFA program to include more patients by extending the duration of eligibility following initial qualification from 6 to 12 months.

Continued action on COVID-19

Quest has played a significant role in mitigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020 and continues to do so. We have performed approximately 77 million COVID-19 molecular and serology tests and provided population health insights to federal, state, and local agencies, including the CDC, to aid the public health response strategy.

In 2022, Quest expanded its COVID-19 retail pharmacy testing footprint from CVS®, Walmart, Giant Eagle®, and Safeway to include a national collaboration with Rite-Aid®. Rite-Aid and Bartell Drugs® worked together to offer at-home PCR specimen kits at 2,350 stores and on-site PCR collection at drive-through locations. Additionally, Quest participated in the CDC's Increasing Access to Testing program, which provides free COVID-19 lab testing at select Quest PSCs for uninsured patients in historically marginalized communities.

Quest for Health Equity's growing impact

Q4HE was launched in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Through Q4HE, Quest and the Quest Diagnostics Foundation are focused on addressing inequities in under-resourced communities by collaborating with local stakeholders to support community-driven priorities and advance equity in healthcare. In 2022, Q4HE expanded its reach through new relationships, providing grant funding, offering no-cost lab testing, and expanding workforce development.

Expanding a community health program: Bread of Life

Bread of Life has empowered communities in downtown Houston for the past 30 years by providing social support and services. Q4HE has accelerated the development of Bread of Life's Community Care Program by providing training and career opportunities for phlebotomists and community health workers. Q4HE investment also goes toward sustaining collaborations with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and Free and Charitable Clinics. A portion of the grant issued to Bread of Life is regranted to other community-based organizations that address issues such as food insecurity and provide access to behavioral health services.

Increasing outreach with Choose Healthy Life

Q4HE has continued to fund Choose Healthy Life, a program dedicated to enhancing the capacity of Black churches to promote community wellness. Pairing community health workers (Health Navigators) with church leaders at each of the program's 60 churches, participants benefit from having“trusted messengers” from the community assist them in making decisions impacting their health.

The next phase of Choose Healthy Life launched in October 2022 with a focus on providing no-cost access to Blueprint for Wellness®. Participants are given specific insights into the state of their health, as well as guidance on how to improve results. Participants can also be screened for eligibility for key social services, like housing, food benefits, and connecting to a healthcare provider.

Delivering specialty care to patients who are uninsured and underinsured

Through Q4HE, the Quest Diagnostics Foundation has provided a grant to ConferMEDTM, a national network of specialists providing telehealth services. ConferMED brings their technology and network of specialty physicians to provide e-consults to patients at underserved community health centers. Patients benefit from efficient access to specialty care, fewer trips to providers, and reduced expenses caused by additional medical visits, including childcare, transportation, and time away from work. Patients also avoid unnecessary or duplicative tests and procedures and other risks inherent to exposure to the medical system. These translate directly to increased productivity at work and reduced absenteeism. Through the Q4HE grant, as of December 1, 2022, ConferMED has enrolled 19 FQHCs, serving patients who are uninsured and underinsured in the Miami, Chicago, Baltimore, Houston, and Boston areas.

Changing the face of healthcare

To make healthcare more accessible-and truly patient-centered- inequity in both access and outcomes must be addressed. Expanding the pool of minority medical students, researchers, and administrators is one way to build awareness and trust and give underrepresented communities an additional voice in the medical system.

In 2022, the Quest Diagnostics Foundation continued its support of the American Heart Association's Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Scholars Initiative programs. These initiatives provide undergraduate professional, workforce, and research development opportunities for future leaders in STEM and healthcare. One hundred percent of participants in both programs have graduated or are on track to receive a 2-year or 4-year STEM degree. Of those who have obtained their undergraduate degree, about half are pursuing additional degrees in this space while the other ~50% are either working in biomedicine/ healthcare or are seeking employment in these fields.*

*2022-2023 school year.

