Troovrs & Digital Mind State Present: The First-Ever Mixtape Release Party In The Metaverse

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the worlds of music and technology collide as West Coast rap luminary Ras Kass reveals his trailblazing track, "Avatar Gangster," from the "Web 3: The Algorithm Is Real" free mixtape. This visionary endeavor, encompassing 18 compelling tracks, gains an extra layer of allure with the participation of the renowned international cover model, influencer, and host Myla Tkachenko.



This mixtape will debut in the metaverse and be broadcast on FUBU RADIO this October. As hip-hop celebrates its half-century milestone, it prompts us to ponder its evolution in the next decade. What will the future incarnation of Hip Hop offer? Enhanced by Tech With Soul, attendees can delve deep into the metaverse, joining prominent artists like Money B of Digital Underground, Ras Kass, B-Legit, and Vin Rock of Naughty By Nature. They will delve into the future of hip-hop and technology, exploring the transformative mixtape experience.

Moreover, a distinctive panel discussion, steered by Mike Johns, will spotlight the confluence of technology and music, the rise of hip-hop in the metaverse, and how artists can harness web3 technologies to foster fan engagement and monetize their tunes.

Ras Kass shares his enthusiasm: "As an ardent metaverse advocate, I am eager to immerse myself, engage with my fanbase, and expand it. The metaverse is about to witness an unprecedented surge in vibrancy. Be a part of this journey with me!" Fans also get the exclusive chance to interact directly with Ras Kass and his virtual avatar in a unique meet-and-greet session.

Under the expert supervision of Captain KG, DJ William B. IV, and Mike Johns, overseeing executive production, the mixtape's debut on trooVRS is slated for Monday, October 16, between 9 - 10 pm EDT. For those who miss it, a re-airing awaits on the Tech With Soul/trooVRS YouTube channel. A lucky hundred fans can also snag free tickets via Eventbrite, stepping into a web-based and desktop-only virtual experience set within the meticulously designed trooVRS stash house-absolutely no downloads or VR devices required.

Guided by the vision of Digital Mind State, the "Web 3: The Algorithm Is Real" mixtape is teeming with exclusive offerings ranging from music, art, and videos to unique merchandise.

Mike Johns, the visionary behind Digital Mind State, remarked, "Collaborating with trooVRS to meld the metaverse with hip-hop in a milieu that empowers artist scalability and monetization is invigorating. trooVRS truly resonates with and understands cultural nuances."

Adrian Whant, Founder, and CEO of trooVRS, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Our collaboration with Digital Mind State is a monumental stride. Showcasing an iconic event like the 50-year hip-hop celebration in an aesthetically captivating and expansive manner is genuinely unparalleled."

About TrooVRS:

Founded in 2022, trooVRS is an immersive browser-based media platform. trooVRS offers users engaging men's lifestyle content across virtual editorial environments, I-commerce, and like-minded communities. Driven by solution-oriented VR storytelling, trooVRS prioritizes practical knowledge, global creators' voices, and impactful content-the platform pioneers virtual worlds in the metaverse, curating immersive brand-consumer experiences. To learn more about trooVRS, please visit:

About Digital Mind State:

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Digital Mind State disrupts the entertainment industry as a multidimensional creative agency. With a unique blend of creativity and innovation, they craft solutions for entertainment and lifestyle brands, connecting people, brands, and culture in a Web 3.0 world. Learn more at

About Ras Kass:

Rapper Ras Kass was born John Austin IV in Watts, California. A voracious reader throughout his youth, he adopted his stage name in honor of Ethiopian emperor Ras Kassa Mercha. Ras Kass remains one of the most highly respected rappers today, winning acclaim for his skills as a lyricist. Kass has worked with the who's who of Hip Hop, including WuTang Clan, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, 2Chainz, DJ Premier, and Talib Kweli, to name a few.

