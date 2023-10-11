Companion Maids Celebrates 6 Years Of Exceptional House Cleaning Services In Chicago, Illinois

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) In a remarkable milestone, Companion Maids, a trusted name in the home cleaning industry, is excited to celebrate six years serving Chicago Illinois

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable milestone, Companion Maids , a trusted name in the home cleaning industry, is excited to celebrate six years of providing outstanding house cleaning services to the vibrant city of Chicago, Illinois. This anniversary marks a significant achievement for the company, reaffirming its commitment to delivering top-notch cleaning services and building lasting relationships with the local community.Since its inception six years ago, Companion Maids has set a high standard for professional house cleaning in Chicago. With a mission to make clean, organized, and healthy living spaces accessible to all, they have garnered the trust and loyalty of countless residents.Companion Maids offers a wide range of cleaning options, including regular house cleaning, deep cleaning, move-in/move-out cleaning, and customizable cleaning packages. Their team of highly trained and experienced cleaning professionals uses eco-friendly products and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure each home is sparkling clean and allergen-free."We are thrilled to reach this milestone of six years serving the wonderful city of Chicago," said Raymond Conrad, spokesperson for Companion Maids. "This journey has been incredibly rewarding, and we are grateful for the support and trust our clients have placed in us. We look forward to many more years of providing exceptional house cleaning services and continuing to be a part of this fantastic community."Key highlights of Companion Maids' anniversary celebration include:To commemorate their six years in Chicago, Companion Maids is offering exclusive discounts and promotions to both new and existing clients as a token of appreciation for their continued support.Companion Maids is dedicated to giving back to the community that has embraced them for six years. They will be actively participating in local events and initiatives to support the Chicago community.As they embark on the next phase of their journey, Companion Maids reaffirms its commitment to providing top-quality cleaning services while exploring new ways to enhance the customer experience.Companion Maids is now accepting appointments for house cleaning services in Chicago and the surrounding areas. For more information about their services, current promotions, or to book a cleaning.About Companion Maids:Companion Maids is a leading provider of professional house cleaning services committed to making homes in Chicago, Illinois, and the surrounding areas clean and healthy. With a team of experienced and trustworthy cleaners, they offer a range of services, including regular cleaning, deep cleaning, move-in/move-out cleaning, and customizable cleaning.

