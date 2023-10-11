North Texas Universities/Colleges Receive Scholarships From Texas Trust Gives Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paul Quinn students Ja'Tavian Caldwell, Justin Stevenson, Jamilya Duncan, Jayla Wallace (front), Travis Caldwell along with Joe Johnson, a Texas Trust Board Member, attended a luncheon at Texas Trust Credit Union to celebrate their scholarship awards.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas Trust Gives Foundation issued $54,000 in scholarships to four North Texas higher education institutions. The beneficiaries are 10 undergraduate students and one fellowship student.University of Texas at Arlington received $20,000 for two engineering students. Graduate/fellowship student Terry Payne will use his $10,000 scholarship to pursue his master's degree in engineering full-time. He is a Grand Prairie Dubiski Career High School graduate and the first in his family to complete a graduate degree. Brenda Hernandez, also an engineering student, will receive $10,000 over the course of her four-year undergraduate studies at the university.For the first time, the Texas Trust Gives Foundation awarded $20,000 in scholarship funds to Denton-based University of North Texas. Emily Galvan, an education major, will receive $2,500 yearly over the next four years. The school will reward the balance of the scholarship gift to a visual and performing arts major in the spring 2024 semester.Paul Quinn College received $10,000 and awarded it in $2,000 increments to Jamilya Duncan (business major) Travis Caldwell (wildlife science major), Justin Stevenson (psychology major), Jayla Wallace (accounting major) and Ja'Tavian Caldwell (business administration major). This is the third year that the Texas Trust Gives Foundation has granted scholarships to PQC.Tarrant County College is also a new beneficiary of Texas Trust Gives generosity, with the Northeast and Southeast campuses each receiving $2,000 for a business major student. Amy Ponce, an accounting major and the Public Relations Officer of Phi Tau at the Northeast campus, was chosen as the scholarship recipient there. The Southeast campus awarded the funds to Darwin Romero.“These scholarships are an investment in the future of our community,” said Washima Huq, Executive Director of the Texas Trust Gives Foundation.“Our intention is to help reduce each student's financial burden so they can focus on their studies without worrying so much about paying for their tuition.Huq added,“Many of the scholarship recipients are the first in their families to attend college. We hope they will use this opportunity to build brighter financial futures for their families and pursue business endeavors and career opportunities that will build wealth and financial stability.”High resolution pictures of the scholarship winners can be downloaded here .About Texas Trust Gives FoundationThe Texas Trust Gives Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to touching hearts and changing lives. It is the charitable arm for Texas Trust Credit Union, a $2 billion financial institution. The foundation provides scholarships to college students, awards charitable grants, and organizes volunteer efforts through the Community Unity Team for local community events.

