U.S. Event Services Market Expected To Achieve $153,096.5 Mn By 2032, At A Booming 7.0% Growth Rate By 2032

U.S. Event Services Market

The attendees management and engagement segment is the fastest growing segment with 8.8% CAGR.

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. event services market size was valued at $70,300.0 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $153,096.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“U.S. Event Services Market by Event Type and Service Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032." The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The "entertainment event services" refers to a wide array of professional services provided by businesses and individuals to plan, organize, and execute a variety of entertainment events. Events including concerts, music festivals, live performances, business gatherings, trade shows, conferences, weddings, and private parties could fall under this category. Event entertainment services are essential for making attendees' experiences memorable and guaranteeing a successful event's implementation.

Concern for the environment has grown to be a major concern for both event planners and spectators. To mitigate the industry's environmental impact, sustainable methods, eco-friendly programs, and social responsibility initiatives are incorporated into event design and implementation. Event planning, interaction, and data collecting have been altered by developments in event technology, including AI-powered chatbots, event applications, virtual reality experiences, and live-streaming platforms. Technology is helpful in improving event experiences and boosting productivity.

Protocols for health and safety at events have received more attention since the outbreak. The event's planners took strict safety precautions, such as contactless registration, social isolation, and improved hygienic procedures, to guarantee the guests' well-being. Event planning and marketing tactics now incorporate diversity and inclusion. In order to promote diversity and represent a wide variety of cultures, opinions, and identities, event planners worked hard to create inclusive spaces.

The market is analyzed on the basis of event type and service type. By event type, the market is divided into corporate events and private & personal events. Further, corporate events are segmented into conference/seminar, trade shows/exhibitions, incentive programs, company meetings, and others. In addition, private & personal events are further segmented into birthday parties, Quinceanera, Bar Mitzvah, graduation parties, festival events, shows, receptions, and others. Among these, the corporate events segment occupied the major U.S. event services market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the U.S. event services market forecast period. Corporate events are a crucial part of U.S. business culture and are essential to achieving a range of organizational objectives. Businesses make use of these opportunities to engage with their stakeholders, build relationships, highlight their products and services, promote networking, and increase brand awareness.

By service type, the market is divided into strategy, planning, budget, & development, communication & logistics, location rental, event catering, attendees' management & engagement, event entertainer, and others. Further, event entertainers are segmented into artists, dancers, chefs & mixologists, comedians, musicians, unique performers, and others. The event entertainer segment is growing at a moderate rate during the forecast period as per the U.S. event services market trends. In the U.S. market for event services, the segment of event entertainers is a crucial and dynamic element. Performers, artists, and professionals who specialize in entertaining audiences at events include musicians, actors, dancers, and other professionals. They are essential in producing unforgettable scenes and having an everlasting effect on the audience. To accommodate various event kinds and themes, this category includes a wide variety of talents and entertainment alternatives. This increase in U.S. event services market demand influences the U.S. event services market growth.

The major players analyzed for the U.S. event services industry are:

. Party City Corporation

. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

. All Occasion Event Planning

. Dream Party Productions

. 360 Destination Group

. Access

. Cvent Holding Corp.

. Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc.

. ATPI Ltd.

. Eventbrite Inc.

