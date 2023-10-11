Introducing Rvscout: The AI-Powered Future Of RV Inventory And Sales Assistance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) "Stick & Tin's RVScout: Transforming the RV Landscape with AI-Powered Sales Tools, Elevating Dealership Interactions and Streamlining the Sales Process."

MISSOULA , MT, MISSOULA , October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / --Introducing RVScout: An AI-Driven Approach to RV Inventory and SalesMISSOULA, MT – Stick & Tin LLC, known for its innovative solutions in the RV industry, announces the launch of RVScout. Developed under the guidance of Matt Powell, who also pioneered Lot Metrix, RVScout integrates advanced technology with deep industry insights.Matt Powell states,“Our software solutions originate from addressing genuine industry needs. RVScout aims to bridge the gap between conversation-driven RV shopping and technology, ensuring users find the right RV through an intuitive experience. The integration of AI offers a modern perspective on RV shopping, streamlining dealership processes and enhancing interactions.”Building upon the foundation set by Lot Metrix, RVScout introduces voice-assisted features tailored for RV dealerships, aiming to refine the sales process.In line with its upcoming debut, Stick & Tin plans an exclusive presentation in Las Vegas, during the RVDA event from Nov 6-10th. This event will provide attendees with an in-depth look into RVScout's capabilities.Joe Frament mentions,“RVScout represents a new direction in the RV industry, emphasizing continuous growth and elevated standards.”As the Las Vegas event approaches, industry professionals are encouraged to learn more about this innovative tool and its potential impact on the RV industry's trajectory.For inquiries or more information:Joe Frament ()About Stick & TinStick & Tin LLC stands as an industry-focused marketing and development agency, specializing in creating cutting-edge solutions for the RV industry. With a track record that includes the well-received Lot Metrix, and 20 years of experience in the RV Industry, Stick & Tin remains dedicated to innovation, ensuring dealership partners stay ahead in the industry.Learn More about RVScout and set an appointment hereContact:Joe Frament4063171063SOURCE: Stick & Tin

Matt Powell

Stick and TIn

+1 406-381-4061

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook