S Jaishankar Held 'Secret Meeting' With Canadian Counterpart Amid Row Over Nijjar Killing. Know More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held a secret meeting with his Canadian Counterpart Melanie Joly in September, reported Financial Times.

According to the FT report, Justin Trudeau and Joly last week said Ottawa was trying to resolve the stand-off in private. S Jaishankar was in Washington DC from September 27 to 30 after concluding a five-day trip to New York.

The report of secret meeting has come at a time when Canada is yet to comply with India's communication to Ottawa to withdraw over three dozen of its 62 diplomats in the country now there has been no official confirmation from both the countries about the secret meeting between their foreign ministers.

Recently, India asked Canada to withdraw the diplomats amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin

Trudeau's allegation. THe Canadian PM alleged the involvement of Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

However, the claim has been vehemently rejected by India. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was an equivocal supporter of Khalistan. He was shot dead by two masked gunmen. He was designated as a terrorist in 2020. According to media reports, India asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10.'Diplomacy is better when conversations are private'The two nations are holding talks on over India's demand on reducing the number of Canadian diplomatic staff in the country, reported PTI citing sources the other corner of the world, Canadian Minister Joly said diplomacy is always better when conversations remain private. She also reaffirmed her stance on India-Canada row and said that she will continue with the same approach when it comes to India.\"Well, I've said it many times, and I'll continue to say it. Diplomacy is always better when conversations remain private. And that's the approach I will continue to take when it comes to India,\" Joly said while responding to a question during a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday to the VIenna Convention, India has demanded parity in mutual diplomatic presence. It is learnt that Canada has rejected the argument. Regarding the matter, India had set a deadline of October 10 for its demand to downsize Canadian diplomatic staff, reported PTI citing reports.

