British Airways Suspends Flights To Tel Aviv Due To Security Concerns In Israel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "British Airways on Wednesday suspended its flights to Tel Aviv after one of its flight was diverted back to London due to security concerns in Israel, Israel's airports authority said that there was no security threat at the airport at the time, according to a report by Reuters.

BA Flight 165 on its final descent into Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport was diverted back to Heathrow airport after the pilot didn't felt safe enough to land as there were sirens going off.

“Safety is always our highest priority and we've taken the decision to return our Tel Aviv flight to Heathrow,” the Reuters report quoted a spokesperson for British Airways as saying to a report by Sky News, Hamas rockets had targeted the airport in Tel Aviv were flying around Tel Aviv at the time but were not an immediate threat to the flight or to Ben Gurion Airport, said a spokesperson for Israel's airports authority, as per the Reuters report.

The spokesperson also said that the diversion back to Britain was the pilot's decision and that no other flights were diverted the surprise attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Israel over the weekend, several other airlines including American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Turkish Airlines, Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Air France-KLM have halted their flights to Israel Atlantic, which is one of the only major airlines still flying to Israel, said that its flying was under review and no decision had been taken.

The suspension of flights by international airlines will complicate the efforts of other nations to retrieve their citizens stranded in Israel governments are working on evacuating their citizens still operating to Tel Aviv are adjusting schedules so their flight crews can return directly without having to stay overnight in the city.(With inputs from agencies)

