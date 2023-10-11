Peacock to Hyacinth Macaw: 7 most beautiful birds in the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Peacock to Hyacinth Macaw are 7 of the world's most beautiful birds, known for their stunning plumage and vibrant colors, captivating bird enthusiasts globally

Peacock to Hyacinth Macaw are 7 of the world's most beautiful birds, known for their stunning plumage and vibrant colors, captivating bird enthusiasts globally

Known for its striking iridescent blue and green plumage and its iconic tail feathers with "eye" markings

With its large size, powerful build, and striking black and white plumage, the Harpy Eagle is a majestic and intimidating bird of prey

The largest of the macaw species, the Hyacinth Macaw is known for its stunning cobalt-blue feathers and impressive size

The male Mandarin Duck displays a mesmerizing array of colors, including orange "sails" on its back, making it a beloved ornamental waterfowl species

Found in Central America, this bird boasts vibrant green feathers, a red breast, and long tail feathers, making it a symbol of freedom and beauty

One of the smallest birds-of-paradise, it has a breathtaking display of bright blue and orange plumage, making it a true jewel of the avian world

This bird's vibrant red plumage and crest make it a favorite among birdwatchers in North America