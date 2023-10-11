Avocado Toast to Mixed Nuts-7 healthy snacks for weight loss

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Healthy snacks can be an important part of a balanced diet, especially if you're looking to manage your weight. Here are seven nutritious snacks that are satisfying and can support your weight loss goals.

Cottage cheese is high in protein and low in calories. Pair it with fresh pineapple chunks for a sweet and protein-packed snack.

Avocado is a fantastic source of healthy monounsaturated fats, which can help keep you full. Spread mashed avocado on whole-grain toast and add a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

A handful of mixed nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, or cashews, provides a good combination of healthy fats, protein, and fiber, helping to keep you full and satisfied.

Eggs are a great source of protein and healthy fats. They can help keep you full and provide sustained energy. Sprinkle a little salt and pepper for flavour.

Hummus is made from chickpeas, a good protein and fibre source. Pair it with crunchy, colourful vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers for a satisfying snack.

Greek yoghurt is high in protein and probiotics, aiding digestion and supporting a healthy gut. Adding fresh or frozen berries boosts the fiber content and adds natural sweetness.

Apples are rich in fiber and vitamins, while peanut butter provides healthy fats and protein. This combination is both satisfying and nutritious.