Dark Chocolate To Coffee: 7 Popular Foods To Boost Happiness

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Certain foods are believed to have mood-boosting properties due to their nutritional content. Here are 7 popular foods to boost happiness.

Dark chocolate has antioxidants and compounds emitting endorphins, natural mood lifters.

Fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel, and trout, high in omega-3 fatty acids, promote low depression and balanced mood.

Avocado loaded with choline regulates the nervous system, boosts happiness, and lowers anxiety and stress.

Coconut, which is loaded with medium-chain triglycerides, boosts your happiness, energy and also reduces anxiety.

Strawberries and blueberries, rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, elevate happiness, brain health and promote positivity.

Bananas are a 'good mood' food that play a pivotal role in indirectly making your mood more regular and happier.

Coffee is linked with a low risk of depression and improving your mood, which aids in elevating happiness levels.