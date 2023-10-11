Kim Kardashian HOT Photos: 8 Times SKIMS Owner Broke Internet Through Her Sultriness

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kim Kardashian was widely reported to have achieved billionaire status, largely due to her successful businesses, including KKW Beauty and SKIMS, as well as her reality TV career and other ventures

In early 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Kanye West. The divorce proceedings and the custody arrangements for their four children have been of significant public interest

Kim's shapewear and loungewear brand, Skims, continued to expand and gain popularity. It was known for its inclusive sizing and diverse marketing campaigns

Kim Kardashian has been an advocate for criminal justice reform. She worked on multiple cases and even helped secure the release of several prisoners who were serving lengthy sentences for non-violent offenses

Kim Kardashian embarked on a journey to become a lawyer. She began studying law and apprenticeship with a law firm as part of her commitment to criminal justice reform

Kim Kardashian remained a prominent figure on social media platforms, especially Instagram, where she continued to have millions of followers and used her influence for various promotional and social causes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's family expanded through the birth of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Their family life and parenting decisions have been covered in the media

In addition to her beauty and fashion businesses, Kim Kardashian has been involved in various business ventures, including fragrances, mobile apps, and collaborations with other brands