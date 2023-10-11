Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: Bomani Irani Posts Sweet Video Wishing Dearest Friend On Social Media - READ

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most iconic actors of Bollywood industry. His work and his personna is not just admired by Indians but fans across the globe. Today, is his 81st birthday and the occasion is being celebrated by fans around the world. Another legendary actor Boman Irani has joined the celebrations by sending heartfelt wishes to him. Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani has worked together in many memorable and much-loved films like 'Bhootnath Returns 2', 'Lakshya', 'Waqt' and 'Unnchai'.





Boman Irani has posted a heartwarming video on Instagram in which he can be seen singing "Happy Birthday" song. He also expressed profound respect and admiration for living legend's impact on multiple generations. "You have influenced not just my generation but the generation before me. Let me tell you, there will be many generations after me that will learn from you and be inspired by you.

Live long, stay healthy, and keep inspiring us. We love you, Mr. B. This little boy who saw you in 'Anand' many, many years ago loves you even more today, and I know people love you so much, and we are blessed to have you, we are blessed to have known you"



Boman Irani concluded on a heartwarming note, expressing his wish for the actor to enjoy a long and healthy life that lasts for countless years.



