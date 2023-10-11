Pakistan's Rizwan Dedicates Record-Breaking World Cup Win Against SL To 'Brothers And Sisters In Gaza'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter, Mohammed Rizwan, on Wednesday dedicated his team's record-breaking performance against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023 to the "brothers and sisters in Gaza." Rizwan, who scored an unbeaten century (131), and the young Abdullah Shafique (113), who achieved his maiden ODI century, played pivotal roles in Pakistan's historic chase of 345 against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

Also read:

WC 2023, PAK vs SL: Playing in Hyderabad felt like playing in Rawalpindi, says Rizwan; to pray for curator

The standout moment was Rizwan and Shafique's partnership of 176 runs for the third wicket, which propelled Pakistan to victory in 48.2 overs. This remarkable feat marked the highest successful run-chase in the history of the World Cup, surpassing Ireland's record during the 2011 World Cup when they chased down 329 against England.

In a heartfelt statement, Rizwan expressed, "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout,"

The context behind Rizwan's dedication relates to a recent conflict in which Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in more than 900 casualties. In response to the attack, Jerusalem declared war against the assailants, further emphasizing the significance of Rizwan's dedication in the world of sports.