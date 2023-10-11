Coconut Chutney to Ghee 7 things to serve with Idli-Dosa

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dosa and Idli are popular South Indian dishes that are typically served with various accompaniments to enhance their flavour. Here are seven common things to have with Dosa and Idli:



Dosa and Idli can be accompanied by ghee, which adds a rich and buttery flavour. It's especially delicious when drizzled over hot dosas.

A nutty and slightly spicy chutney made from roasted peanuts, chilies, and other ingredients. It provides a rich and crunchy texture.

A refreshing chutney made from fresh coriander leaves, green chilies, and other seasonings. It's bright green and packs a flavorful punch.

Made from grated coconut, green chilies, and other spices, coconut chutney provides a creamy, mildly spicy contrast to the dosa or idli.

A tangy and spicy chutney made from tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spices. It adds a zesty kick to the meal.

A flavorful and spicy lentil soup with vegetables, tamarind, and various spices. It's a staple accompaniment for both dosa and idli.

Also known as gunpowder, this is a dry chutney powder made from a mixture of ground lentils, sesame seeds, and spices. It's typically mixed with oil and used as a dip or spread.