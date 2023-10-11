Triathlon Tragedy In Goa: 26-Year-Old Bengaluru Competitor Tragically Dies Seconds Before Reaching Finish Line

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic turn of events, a 26-year-old man, Kamakhya Siddharth Shrivastava, lost his life just moments away from completing an endurance race in India. Shrivastava, who worked in the technology strategy sector, was participating in the Ironman 70.3 triathlon race in Goa, a popular tourist state.

The Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Goa, India, consists of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile cycling leg, and a 13 run. Kamakhya Siddharth Shrivastava, employed as an associate manager at a multinational company in Bengaluru, was among the participants.

Tragedy struck when Shrivastava collapsed only 500 meters from the finish line of the race. The incident occurred on Sunday during the race, which had competitors from over 50 countries and was inaugurated by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The Ironman 70.3 Goa posted on their Facebook page that they were saddened to confirm the participant's passing during the triathlon. Medical assistance was immediately provided when the athlete needed help, with on-site safety personnel and first responders offering swift support. The athlete was then transported to a nearby hospital but, sadly, passed away the following day due to multiple organ failure.

The race organizers expressed their condolences to the athlete's family and friends, refraining from disclosing the individual's personal details out of respect.