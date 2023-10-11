ECI Reschedules Rajasthan Assembly Poll To November 25, Counting Of Votes On December 3

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made an adjustment to the schedule for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, shifting the voting day from November 23 to November 25. As a result of the change, the election results will now be announced on December 3. This decision was attributed to various factors, including the presence of numerous weddings and social engagements on the initially proposed voting day.

The ECI expressed concerns about the potential inconvenience this could cause to a significant portion of the population and highlighted logistical issues that could hinder voter participation during the election.

The rescheduling of the Rajasthan Assembly election marks one of the last significant electoral events preceding the national elections scheduled for 2024, setting the stage for political developments in the state.

Date of issue of gazette notification - October 30, 2023

Last date of making nomination - November 6, 2023

Date of scrutiny of nominations - November 7, 2023

Date of poll - November 25, 2023

Date of counting - December 3, 2023

Date before which election shall be completed - December 5, 2023

In the 2018 state elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) secured the most seats, with 100 in total. However, they fell just one seat short of an absolute majority. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) experienced a notable decline in performance compared to the previous election, securing 73 seats instead of the previous 163. Ultimately, the INC managed to form the government with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party.



The ECI's decision to reschedule the Rajasthan Assembly election aims to address concerns and ensure a smoother voting process for the people of Rajasthan. This adjustment acknowledges the significance of the state's role in the political landscape of India.