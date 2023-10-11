Kombdi Vade to Bombil Fry: 7 famous Konkani foods

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When you hear the words 'food' and 'Konkan' region together, all you can imagine is the rich spices they use, and your mouth waters! They have unique dishes with sweet and savoury flavours that will leave you craving more. From Kombdi Vade to Bombil Fry, here are the 7 famous Konkani foods.

Kombdi Vade means poori with chicken curry. Kombdi means chicken. Vade means poori. Here are 7 famous Konkani foods.

Usal is prepared by adding more spices to savoury chickpea (chole) curry and uses coconut to give it a more coastal flavour.

Sol Kadi is a delicious Konkani drink consumed as an appetiser made with Kokum and coconut with salt, chilli, garlic and spices.

Chicken Xacuti is made by marinating and cooking juicy chicken pieces in spices and veggies. It is a creamy curry served with rice.

It uses soft eggplants loaded with spices, coconut and aromatic herbs in savoury and spicy veggie gravy.

Kolombo is a Konkani style sambar made with lentils and has a coconut-based flavour and taste, eaten with Kadamb (Idli).

Bombil Fry is a shallow fry and spicy preparation of fish that has attained an iconic stature in Konkani cuisine.