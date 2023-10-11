(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Experiencing a morning headache can lead to feelings of irritability and a general sense of lethargy throughout the day. Here are 7 ways to get rid of morning headaches.





Dehydration can cause serious headaches. So start your day by drinking one or two glass of water.



Sleep in quiet and dark environment. Use comfortable mattresses and pillows to improve sleep quality reducing the likelihood of morning headaches.

Avoid jumping off the bed quickly. Get up slowly and gently from the bed, which ensures that your system doesn't recieve shock from sudden awakening.

Caffeine from tea and coffee can help cure morning headaches. But don't overdo it, as excessive caffeine can cause anxiety.

Light stretching exercises of shoulder and neck can also help reduce tension in muscles which maybe the cause of morning headaches.

Avoid excessive alcohol or smoking, as these things can be a cause of morning headaches.

Consider using essential oils which can help alleviate headaches. Aroma from oils like lavender or peppermint can provide a soothing effect when applied on the head.