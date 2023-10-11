Nora Fatehi SEXY Photos: Actress 5 BOLD Dance Moves That Went On To Trend!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi wowed us with her dance moves. Nora's popularity is rising, and her forthcoming projects will undoubtedly be amazing.

It's no secret that Nora Fatehi has a string of smash music videos up her sleeve. She is the reigning queen of the charts, breaking records and setting new standards in the entertainment business.



Rani Nach Meri:

Guru Randhawa's OG Nach Meri Rani song begins with a robot taking over in the human shape of Nora Fatehi, performing actions that everyone wants to imitate. Nora Fatehi was seen in two looks that grabbed the mind and senses in the year 2020.



On YouTube, the song has about 686 million views

O Saki Saki:

This chart-topping tune showcased her and made the greatest use of her artistic ability. This song by Batla House enabled her to thrive and succeed in the entertainment industry, earning a devoted audience. Her motions in this song are unrivalled, and we can confidently declare that no one could have done it better than her.



This song has gotten over 730 million views on YouTube.



Dilbar 5:

This is a tune that requires no introduction. This smash popular song soared to the top of the charts, garnering over 1.2 billion views! With the release of Satyamev Jayate in 2018, she established herself as one of the actresses to watch. One gets shivers just seeing her move so smoothly in the song. She truly is the queen of dance.



Naah:

This song by Harrdy Sandhu, released in 2018, swept the internet by storm! Nora Fatehi's motions in this video were a revelation for everyone who watched her for the first time, setting evergreen notes. With flawless dancing steps in heels, this was something that no one in the industry had ever attempted.



The song has received 601 million views on YouTube.



Pachtaoge 2:

This song video, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Nora and featuring Arijit Singh's hauntingly lovely voice, elicits such powerful emotions when watched and heard. Our main lady's acting nuances make you feel you're enduring their struggle, which is highly devastating.



With 636 million views, the song continues to strike all the right notes.



Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, is slated to grace the silver screen with some thrilling title parts in her future films.

Her Telugu debut in Varun Tej's 'Matka' promises to be a watershed moment in her career, while her collaboration with Vidyut Jamwal in the high-octane sports-action flick 'Crakk' has fans excited for a dynamic on-screen partnership.

Furthermore, she'll be featured in two more films that are now in the works: Remo Dsouza's 'Be Happy,' in which she co-stars with Abhishek Bachchan, and Kunal Khemu's 'Madgaon Express,' in which she'll be seen assuming multiple avatars in main parts, demonstrating her great flexibility.

Nora Fatehi's popularity is rising, and her forthcoming projects will undoubtedly be unique. So,

let us go into Nora Fatehi's tunes that continue to make us groove