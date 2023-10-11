ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's Majestic Century Secures Two Wins In A Row For India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India showcased a commanding display of batting performance, securing their second victory in ICC Men's World Cup 2023, With an impressive 8-wicket win and a remarkable 15 overs to spare, India left no room for doubt. The star of the evening was none other than Rohit Sharma, who delivered a sensational performance under the dazzling Delhi lights, crafting a majestic century that ultimately sealed India's triumph. The rest of the team rallied around him, ensuring a resounding victory.

In pursuit of a challenging target of 273, India got off to a strong start, largely thanks to their skipper Rohit Sharma. He shone brightly, notching his 31st ODI century and his 7th in World Cup history, amassing 131 runs from just 84 balls. Ishan Kishan, who accompanied him at the crease, contributed 47 runs from 47 balls. The opening partnership between them yielded an impressive 156 runs, with Kishan's notable contribution. Rohit's dominance was the highlight of the day. Virat Kohli also chipped in with a half-century, finishing with an unbeaten 55 from 56 balls. Shreyas Iyer had some time in the middle and remained unbeaten with 25 from 23 balls. The fielding side conceded 15 extras as India wrapped up the match in 35 overs.

The Afghanistan bowlers had little to boast about in this game, as they were taken to task by the Indian batsmen. Only Rashid Khan managed to claim two wickets, but his introduction into the bowling attack came too late to make a difference.

At the start of the game, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. The openers, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, got starts but were dismissed in their 20s. Rahmat Shah contributed only 16 runs, while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi played a vital role, top-scoring with 80 runs from 88 balls. Azmatullah Omarzai provided valuable support with his 62 from 69 balls. Mohammad Nabi added 19 runs, and Rashid Khan quickly scored 16 off 12 balls. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and extras accounted for the remaining runs, as Afghanistan concluded their innings with a total of 272/8 in 50 overs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 4/39 in his 10 overs. Hardik Pandya bowled well, taking two wickets for 43 runs in his 7 overs. Shardul Thakur also contributed with a wicket, while Kuldeep Yadav delivered a tight spell, conceding only 40 runs in his 10 overs. Mohammed Siraj had an off day, and Ravindra Jadeja was economical.

With this victory, India clinched the match with 8 wickets in hand and 15 overs to spare, securing their second win in as many games and moving up to second place in the points table.

