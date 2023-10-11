ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Kapil Dev's Fastest Century Record

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rohit Sharma accomplished the remarkable feat of surpassing Kapil Dev's longstanding record for the fastest century by an Indian in World Cup history in the match against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup Cup 2023. Back in 1983, Kapil Dev had achieved a century in 72 balls during his iconic unbeaten 175-run innings against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, reached his century in just 63 balls, contributing to India's rapid progress as they raced past 150 runs within a mere 18 overs while pursuing a target of 273.

Rohit Sharma displayed incredible form as he dominated the Afghan bowlers, reaching his century in just 63 deliveries. This accomplishment marks the fastest century by an Indian batsman in Cricket World Cup history, surpassing the previous record held by the legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev during a historic 1983 World Cup match against Zimbabwe.

The list of the fastest centuries in World Cup history

49 - Aiden Markram (SA) vs SL, Delhi, 2023

50 - Kevin O'Brien (IRE) vs ENG, Bengaluru, 2011

51 - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs SL, Sydney, 2015

52 - AB de Villiers (SA) vs WI, Sydney, 2015

57 - Eoin Morgan (ENG) vs AFG, Manchester, 2019

63* - Rohit Sharma vs AFG, Delhi, 2023

In a broader context, this achievement also represents the fifth fastest century by an Indian batsman in the history of One Day International (ODI) cricket.

The list of the fastest ODI centuries for India

52 - Virat Kohli vs AUS, Jaipur, 2013

60 - Virender Sehwag vs NZ, Hamilton, 2009

61 - Virat Kohli vs AUS, Nagpur, 2013

62 - Mohammad Azharuddin vs NZ, Baroda, 1988

63* - Rohit Sharma vs AFG, Delhi, 2023