Mid-Atlantic Severe Weather Conference 2023

Mid-Atlantic Severe Weather Conference

Exhibitors at the 2022 conference

On Saturday November 4th this sixth annual regional severe weather conference will be held at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St. Richmond VA.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The sixth annual Mid-Atlantic Severe Weather Conference, formerly known as Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon, will convene once again on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in the RF&P Forum of the Science Museum of Virginia at 2500 West Broad Street, Richmond VA.The conference will feature presentations by meteorologists, including those from the National Weather Service and the broadcast media, as well as by storm chasers.New this year are topics that highlight the Emergency Management and severe weather research communities."We intentionally invited partners in multiple sectors of the severe weather community in order to collaborate and learn more about severe storms in our region," said Chris White, founder and organizer.Sean Sublette, a meteorologist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, will kick off the day's events with a presentation on climate change effects on severe weather in the Mid-Atlantic region. Roger Riggin IV from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte will follow with an in-depth look at supercell thunderstorms in the Appalachians.Other presenters include Dr. Matt Parker of North Carolina State University, Rick Smith, who serves as the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Norman, OK, and Jennifer Narramore of Tornado Talk.As in previous years, after lunch, a panel of regional storm chasers will share their experiences from the past year, focusing on a supercell thunderstorm in Greensboro, NC, and another supercell which produced incredibly large hail in Port Royal, VA.The final afternoon presenters include Renee McKinnon from Virginia Beach Emergency Management and Dr. Gina Eosco from the NOAA/OAR Weather Program Office. A full list of topics and presenters can be found at .In addition to several vendors and exhibitors, one special attraction this year will be the "StormCruzzer," a specialized storm intercept vehicle. It will be parked in front of the museum for both conference attendees and museum visitors to explore.The conference will begin at 9:50 a.m. and conclude at 5:00 p.m. Advance tickets are available for purchase through midnight Friday, October 27th, on the event website, midatlsevere. For more information and updates, please visit us on Facebook (facebook/MLseverewxcon) and Twitter (@MLseverewxcon).# # #

