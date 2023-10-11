EQAO To Release School- And Board-Level Results Of Its 20222023 Assessments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2023, the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) will release the school and school board results from the 2022–2023 administrations of the following:





Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Primary Division (Grades 1 to 3);

Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Junior Division (Grades 4 to 6);

Grade 9 Assessment of Mathematics; Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test.

What: EQAO will provide assessment results for each school and its board. The release of school and board data follows EQAO's announcement on the provincial-level results, on September 28, 2023 .

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Where: The school and school board results will be available through EQAO's website, .

Why: The release of large-scale assessment data at the local level offers an opportunity to discuss student learning in Ontario and what can be done to support student achievement.