Directrx Named To 2023 Best Places To Work In Southeast Michigan List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectRx, a leading national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving individual patients with complex and chronic health needs, was named as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan on Aug. 28 . The annual list of the Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan was created by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain's Detroit Business.



“We take pride in providing a positive, flexible work environment for our team members, so it's an honor to receive this accolade based largely upon their input,” said Marina Lekocaj, Assistant Director of Employee Engagement for DirectRx.“As a healthcare organization, we value diversity and opportunity. DirectRx provides our team members with training and development to further grow their skillset and longevity with the company; a student study program with monetary incentive; flexible scheduling; and a great culture that includes fun events throughout the year.”

For more information about careers at DirectRx, visit the Careers tab of their recently updated website. The Michigan-based specialty pharmacy serves customers in all 50 states and offers competitive compensation and comprehensive health insurance to eligible team members.

To be considered for Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan, companies had to participate in a two-part survey process. The first part, worth 25%, consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part, worth 75%, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and final rankings.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Southeast Mich program, visit .

, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy and operates in 50 states. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders.

