Robinson Capital Announces Quarterly Distribution On The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX)

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Capital announced a distribution on the Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) on 9/30/2023:



ETF

Ticker Distribution

per Share Declaration

Date Ex-Date Record

Date Payment

Date SPAX $0.27 9/25/2023 9/26/2023 9/27/2023 9/29/2023

Quarterly Distribution: at the end of September we announced our first, of what we intend to be a recurring, quarterly net income distribution. We distributed a dividend that equates to the quarterly trust income earned by the fund's underlying SPAC holdings less the fund's quarterly expenses.

About Robinson Capital: Founded in December 2012, Robinson Capital is an independent investment advisor specialized in developing traditional and alternative fixed income solutions. Our investment approach employs both fundamental and value techniques to best identify positive risk/reward opportunities and to maintain a consistent and disciplined approach. Portfolio objectives are then tailored to each client's specific requirements in a highly personalized manner. Robinson Capital also specializes in alternative value investing strategies, particularly through special purposes acquisition companies (SPACs) and closed-end mutual funds (taxable and tax-exempt).

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling 833.743.0330

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 833.333.9383. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.”

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The Fund invests in equity securities and warrants of SPACs, which raise assets to seek potential business combination opportunities. Unless and until a business combination is completed, a SPAC generally invests its assets in U.S. government securities, money market securities, and cash. Because SPACs have no operating history or ongoing business other than seeking a business combination, the value of their securities is particularly dependent on the ability of the entity's management to identify and complete a profitable business combination. There is no guarantee that the SPACs in which the Fund invests will complete a business combination or will be profitable.

Some SPACs may pursue a business combination only within certain industries or regions, which may increase the volatility of their prices. To the extent a SPAC or the fund is invested in cash or cash equivalents, this may impact the ability of the Fund to meet its investment objective. Investments in a SPAC may be considered illiquid and subject to restrictions on resale.

The Fund may purchase warrants to purchase equity securities. Investments in warrants are pure speculation in that they have no voting rights and pay no dividends. They do not represent ownership of the securities, but only the right to buy them. Warrants involve the risk that the Fund could lose the purchase value of the warrant if the warrant is not exercised or sold prior to its expiration. The Fund may also purchase securities of companies that are offered in an IPO. The risk exists that the market value of IPO shares will fluctuate considerably due to factors such as the absence of a prior public market, unseasoned trading, a small number of shares available for trading and limited information about the issuer. Such investments could have a magnified impact on the Fund.

Some sectors of the economy and individual issuers have experienced particularly large losses due to economic trends, adverse market movements and global health crises. This may adversely affect the value and liquidity of the Fund's investments especially since the fund is non-diversified, meaning it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a particular, industry or sector than if it was a diversified fund. As a result, a decline in the value of an investment could cause the Fund's overall value to decline to a great degree.

