KENT IMAGING FEATURED ON WORLDWIDE BUSINESS WITH KATHY IRELAND

Pierre Lemire, CEO and Dr. Jeffrey Niezgoda, MD, CMO

Kent Imaging executives speak to business & health program host Kathy Ireland about Canadian MedTech Innovation, SnapshotNIR.

- Pierre Lemire, CEO

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kent Imaging CEO, Pierre Lemire and CMO of Wound Care and Limb Preservation, Dr. Jeffrey Niezgoda, recently sat down with author, entrepreneur, and former fashion model, Kathy Ireland, to discuss Kent's innovative medical imaging device SnapshotNIR and the state of acute and chronic wound care. An award-winning business and health program, Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® features the latest business stories, offering viewers a glimpse into the thoughts and insights of some of the brightest minds and top business leaders in industries today.

Pierre Lemire sums up their segment with this statement,“Chronic wound care is coming to the forefront of the medical sector. A staggering 6.5 million patients in the US alone suffer from chronic wounds every year and the total burden on the healthcare system is upwards of 25 billion dollars.” He adds,“SnapshotNIR is an affordable, portable wound imaging solution that can help assess, track, and monitor tissue viability, helping to reduce serious complications for patients who suffer from debilitating wounds.”

“The goal at Kent Imaging is to help as many patients as we possibly can,” states Dr. Jeffrey Niezgoda.“Wound care has been globally underserved concerning assessment technology. To put this into perspective, if a physician suspected a patient had a broken arm, they would confirm this with an X-ray. Why would you not want, or need, a diagnostic tool to assess the capacity of a wound to heal?” Dr. Niezgoda concludes by saying,“We are grateful to have the opportunity to engage in a meaningful discussion with Ms. Ireland and present the work that Kent Imaging is doing to a broader audience.”

SnapshotNIR is a handheld imaging device operated by a clinician. It flashes different wavelengths of non-harmful near-infrared light into the tissue and the light is either absorbed or reflected back to the device based on the amount of oxygen carried in the red blood cells. The data obtained is presented as a colorized oxygenation saturation map on the device screen. The diagnostic insight provided in this map indicates the viability of the tissue and the capacity of a wound to heal. Though the technology sounds complex, the device operates much like a digital camera and is very easy to use and seamlessly integrates into clinical workflows.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence showing how it can help improve decision-making in wound care and speed the time to healing. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.

