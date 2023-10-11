Will Carter Band's Inspirational New Release 'Just Wait And See' Has Officially Arrived

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Just Wait And See" Cover Art

Will Carter Band Photo

Award-winning Texas Tunesmith Shares Words of Inspiration in Latest Single

NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Breakout, award-winning Texas group, Will Carter Band's newest single "Just Wait And See" is now available on all streaming platforms. Written by Jesse Watson and produced by Derek Hames and Edgewater Studios (Teague Brothers Band, Paige Lewis, Grand Old Grizzly, Charlie & The Regrets, Briana Adams, The Drugstore Gypsies, Cody Joe Tillman, Blu Swayze, Lane Thomas, Jarrod Morris), the release encapsulates hard work and determination. The laid-back beat paired with lyrics of success shares the experience of being put down by others, proving them wrong and working through the doubt. The new tune from Will Carter Band has also been released along with a lyric video. Click here to watch.“I'm willing to bet there's plenty folks that have been told told, 'You'll never amount to anything, or you're not good enough, not smart enough... etc." says lead singer, Will Carter. "Well, it's time to kick those voices in the teeth! I challenge the listeners to do what I did. Set your eye on who you want to be and what you want to do and tell the world...'You just wait and see!'”Listen to "Just Wait And See" by clicking here .“Will Carter has always been an overachiever in the very best sense of that word. He's never shied away from a new challenge, and I think this song captures some of that spirit. Will continues to be a positive influence on the lives he touches, whether in person or through his music.”- Chuck Sweeney, Marathon Music Group"Will Carter Band has been an absolute staple in the Texas Country scene these past few years. His newest release, 'Just Wait and See', tells a story of inspiration, determination and perseverance. This is sure to be a hit!" - Linda Wilson, President of Texas Country Music Association"Just Wait And See" song credits:Songwriter: Jesse Watson (ASCAP)Publishing: Jesse Watson (ASCAP)Producer: Derek Hames, Edgewater StudiosMix Engineer: John Shelton, Edgewater StudiosMusicians: Will Carter BandVocals: Will CarterGuitars: Dillan DostalFiddle: BinoBass: Bobby TapiaDrums: Jacob LeeAbout Will CarterKaty, Texas born and bred, front man Will Carter launches his electric live show to national stages as he continues to herd accolades across the Lone Star State for his songwriting and performance career. This country singer and songwriter has landed over a dozen singles on the Texas music charts with three crossing over to Nashville's Music Row Chart. Carter's appetite for storytelling and engaging sets earned him five nominations for“Male Artist of the Year” and a nomination for "Best Band or Duo" at the Texas Country Music Awards.Carter accredits his hard-won success to his tight-knit family. Between homeschooling, breaking horses, milking goats and tending crops, young Will had to carve out time between his chores to hone in on his songwriting and guitar skills. From his family scrapbooks, Will took his first stage at age three and picked up the guitar at age ten.When Carter was a teenager, his father became severely ill. Like so many of us, he created a playlist of his father's favorite songs to share with his dad in hopes of providing some comfort and an escape for his dad. Seeing the initial impact from the music, Will recorded these songs and sold CDs to help raise money for his family. This creative and active way of assisting his family landed him on the Debra Duncan television show when he was just 13. Those songs were played for his father every day until he passed. The peace, comfort, and inspiration of that period would serve as the catalyst for Carter's songwriting and performance career.Carter bravely pursued his passions kick starting his professional career in 2016 after a stint with Texas dance hall headliners, The Emotions. His debut album, "Good Bad Idea", in 2019, laid the foundation for his sound paving a lane on the sonic highway blazed by headliners Mark Chesnutt, Jack Ingram & Easton Corbin. Since then, Carter has been actively touring with his band, performing 150-200 shows each year. Will's confident, high-energy performances are a country music tour de force appealing to music fans of all ages and putting industry eyes on this remarkable emerging talent.For four consecutive years, Carter was awarded“Songwriter of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Association Awards. He has opened for Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers, Bart Crow, Jack Ingram, Larry Gatlin, Saints Eleven, Josh Ward, Cody Canada, and played SXSW. Carter and his music have been featured on podcasts such as The Troubadour, The Sports Guys, and Scenes Live. His releases can also be heard on radio stations nationally with particularly heavy airplay in Texas and surrounding states.Will's unique sound has also won over coveted industry reviewers:“Carter's crystal-clear vocals are backed by slick, Red Dirt country filled with fiddles and pedal steel.” - Darryl Smyers, Texas Music Magazine“Inspired by Mark Chesnutt, John, Michael Montgomery and Garth Brooks. You can hear it in his rich, supple voice.”- Houston Chronicle“He became a singer-songwriter who explores the commonalities and concerns of small-town America.” - Cowboys & IndiansThere are few artists today who can match Carter's blend of native talent, determination, and drive. Audiences find his lyrics compelling and his live shows invigorating. Recently, his music videos have premiered on CMT and The Country Network with songs consistently debuting on the official Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday Playlist alongside Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Ronnie Dunn, Brett Eldredge, Eli Young Band, Tyler Hubbard, Chris Lane, LeAnn Rimes, Carrie Underwood, Wynonna & Chris Young.Follow Will Carter Band online:Website:Facebook:Instagram:Youtube:Spotify: Will Carter Band

