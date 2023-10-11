Inventionhome® Announces New Invention-Talking Golf Ball

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, 15146, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nancy B. of Utah has created a novelty golf product designed to bring humor and entertainment to golf enthusiasts. The invention is a motion and touch-activated golf ball with a variety of pre-programmed humorous golf messages that poke fun at a golfer's game and skill level. It makes a fantastic novelty or gag gift for all golf lovers.Nancy is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Talking Golf Ball. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Talking Golf Ball can contact InventionHome at .Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

email us here