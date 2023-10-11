Center Valley Dental Brings Advanced Lehigh Valley Dental Implants To Allentown, Bethlehem Areas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Castle Dental is now Center Valley Dental

Center Valley Dental provides patients with high-quality dental implants.

- Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lehigh Valley dental implants can be found at Center Valley Dental, offering a reliable and long-lasting solution for those with missing teeth. Center Valley Dental is committed to ensuring that residents of Lehigh Valley have access to the best dental care available.

Dental implants have revolutionized the field of dentistry, providing a permanent solution to replace missing teeth. These implants, which are surgically placed into the jawbone, can also act as a sturdy foundation for crowns, bridges, or dentures. Made of titanium, these screws are biocompatible and fuse with the jawbone over time, ensuring stability and a natural feel.

Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist at Center Valley Dental, commented, "Dental implants in the Lehigh Valley have seen a surge in demand due to their durability and natural appearance. Our team is trained in the latest implant techniques, ensuring that our patients receive the best care possible."

In addition to single tooth replacements, Center Valley Dental also specializes in full-arch implants, a solution for those who no longer have teeth. Unlike traditional dentures, which can be uncomfortable and unstable, full-arch implants offer a fixed solution that feels and functions like natural teeth.

Center Valley Dental's services go beyond dental implants. They offer a comprehensive range of services, including cosmetic dentistry , orthodontics, and general dental care , ensuring that every patient's needs are met. To schedule an appointment, visit . New patients are welcome.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Damien Ren offer patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit .

Melissa Dugan

Center Valley Dental

+1 6102822249

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook