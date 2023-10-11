Life Extension Survey Finds Over 80% Of People Give Supplements To Their Dogs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treating your dog like a treasured member of the family is the rule and not the exception, according to a recent Life Extension customer survey about pet ownership. A whopping 65% of 1,400 survey respondents admitted they share their bed with their dogs, while 71% get them gifts.1 Being a doting pet“parent” isn't just about pampering, though; in fact, 80% of those surveyed give nutritional supplements to promote their dogs' health.1 To offer customers pet nutritional support made with the same quality and attention to detail as all their supplements, Life Extension has launched Life Extension® DOG , a line of Fur-Ever healthy formulas made for dogs of all breeds and sizes.

The Life Extension® DOG line includes: Multivitamin & Probiotics with A, C, D, E and B vitamins and colostrum from cow's milk for immune health; Hip & Joints with glucosamine complex and PEA and MSM for comfort; Stress & Behavior with calming L-theanine and melatonin; and Skin & Coat , which delivers high-potency omega-3 fish oil. All Life Extension® DOG line formulas are soft chews in pet-approved flavors.

“We understand the love and joy dogs bring into people's homes, so we wanted to give 'dog parents' a way to support their dog's health with high-quality products,” said Dr. Andrew Swick, M.S., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Life Extension. He added that optimal nourishment for your day will benefit your health as well as your pooch's:“A large body of research shows that owning a dog can improve cardiovascular and cognitive health and stress management-so why not do everything you can to ensure your dog lives a long, healthy life?”

Life Extension® DOG is a new addition to Life Extension's assortment of more than 400 vitamins and supplements. The new line of pet supplements contains no artificial colors or flavors and is manufactured in the USA. To see the entire line, go to LifeExtension/dogsupplements .

About Life Extension ®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension's Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension .

