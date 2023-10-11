(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Golf Titan Suzy Whaley Aligns with NXXT Women's Pro Golf Tour

President of Golf Nation and First Female PGA of America President Takes on Advisory Role with NXXT Golf

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NXXT Women's Pro Golf Tour proudly announced Suzy Whaley as its newest advisor, a momentous occasion aligning with her upcoming induction into the PGA of America Hall of Fame on November 8. With her distinguished career in the golfing world, Whaley's collaboration promises to usher in a new and transformative era for the tour.Suzy Whaley's achievements read like a who's who in golf. Among her numerous accomplishments, she holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold various roles as a PGA Officer, including the prestigious positions of PGA President, Vice President, and Secretary. Known globally as one of the top golf instructors, Whaley boasts an impressive list of accolades, including titles such as Golf Digest Top 50 Instructor, Golf Magazine Top 100 Instructor, LPGA Top 50 Instructor, U.S. Kids Golf Master Kids Teacher, and PGA Master Professional.Whaley made history in the 2003 Greater Hartford Open, becoming the first woman to qualify for a PGA Tour event since Babe Zaharias in 1945. This achievement followed her historic win as the first PGA of America woman professional to claim victory at the Connecticut PGA Championship. Additionally, Whaley is a three-time Connecticut Women's Open Champion, a National LPGA Teaching & Club Professional winner, a Connecticut PGA Section Champion, a Connecticut PGA Club Professional Champion, and a two-time LPGA Northeast T&CP Section Champion. She also competed in both the 2002 and 2005 PGA Professional Championships and recently participated in the USGA Senior Women's Open and the LPGA Senior Women's Championship.Whaley's pioneering spirit is evident in her present position as a golf commentator for ESPN, and her entrepreneurial drive is evident through her role as the President of Golf Nation, a groundbreaking shoppable network designed for golf enthusiasts."I am delighted to take on this advisory role, given the remarkable dedication exhibited by the NXXT team in advancing women's golf," said Suzy Whaley. "It's crucial that we continue to represent and inspire future LPGA players while diligently working to level the playing field with our male counterparts in sponsorship, purse size, viewership, and playing opportunities. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and ensure that golf remains inclusive and accessible for all, regardless of gender."The NXXT Women's Pro Tour Winter Series, designed to maintain the competitive spirit during the off-season months, is scheduled to host 14 Championship Events between November 2023 and March 2024. With Whaley's extensive expertise, this series promises to deliver an unparalleled spectacle in women's golf.Stuart McKinnon, CEO of the NXXT Women's Pro Golf Tour , conveyed with great enthusiasm, "The privilege of welcoming a golfing legend of Suzy Whaley's caliber to our advisory team cannot be overstated. We are profoundly inspired by Suzy Whaley's unwavering commitment to elevating the sport on all fronts, including leveraging technology to champion the cause. With our shared commitment to advancing women's golf, Suzy Whaley's collaboration with us signifies nothing less than a seismic shift in the trajectory of women's professional golf. Her iconic stature, harmonized with our visionary objectives, is poised to redefine the very essence of the sport."About Golf NationA product of NBTV Channels and NBTV Studios, Golf Nation is poised to impact golf like HGTV has done for home design and Food Network for the culinary world. It is the first and only producer of original golf-lifestyle shows with the ability for viewers to instantly purchase items while never leaving the screen. This watch-buy-play approach benefits brands looking for instant, commercial-free, direct-to-consumer shoppable marketing opportunities with more precise metrics than static and other video platforms. The monthly active viewer base for Golf Nation is projected to top 50M by early 2024.More information:About NXXT Women's Pro Golf TourThe NXXT Women's Pro Tour is at the forefront of a progressive transformation in women's professional golf, embodying the vision of "Inspiring Today, Defining Tomorrow." It presents an exciting reimagining of the sport, devoted to fostering inclusivity, equality, and a heightened profile for women's golf on the global stage.

