SHOWA Group Appoints Charles Miller As President And COO Of Americas And Oceania

Charles Miller, SHOWA Group President and COO of the Americas and Oceania

This leadership change comes during a pivotal phase in SHOWA's 70-year history.

MENLO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SHOWA Group , a global medical and industrial hand protection manufacturer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Miller as the new President and COO of the Americas and Oceania. This leadership change comes during a pivotal phase in SHOWA's 70-year history. Miller is positioned to help steer the company toward continued growth and success.

Miller brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having been a vital part of SHOWA's operations for nearly two decades.

"Charles has been a crucial part of the SHOWA team for many years," said Gil LeVerne, Director of Marketing at SHOWA. "We are confident that Charles will excel in his new role, and we look forward to witnessing continued success under his leadership."

Miller joined SHOWA in 2003, assuming the role of Central Regional Manager, and was later promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Americas & Oceania. Under his guidance, SHOWA experienced significant growth in its business operations.

"I am honored to take on the role of SHOWA's President and COO of the Americas and Oceania," said Miller. "Throughout my time at SHOWA, I've had the privilege of working alongside a team dedicated to protecting people. I am committed to continuing our legacy of excellence in product innovation and developing the next generation of SHOWA's Leadership."

Miller's proven track record positions him well to guide SHOWA through its next phase of growth and innovation.

About SHOWA Group

SHOWA Group is a leading global provider of hand protection solutions. For 70 years, the company has worked with the latest technology to manufacture both medical and industrial PPE hand protection. SHOWA focuses on start-to-finish manufacturing, creating its own machinery, yarns, coatings, polymers, designs, and hand formers. Learn more at .

